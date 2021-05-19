IDF Drops 122 Bombs on Gaza Terrorist Tunnel Network Tuesday Night

i24 News – The Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday night that the military conducted an aerial bombardment of Gaza’s terrorist tunnel network.

At around 10 pm, 52 Israeli Air Force planes unloaded 122 bombs on some 40 underground targets that are part of the so-called “Hamas Metro,” focusing their aim on the southern Gaza Strip in Khan Younis and Rafah, according to IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman.

At least 10 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed in the bombing campaign, according to the IDF.

Most of the rockets launched at Israeli cities have come from Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

The IAF also struck targets in the affluent Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

On Wednesday morning, the IDF said it struck the Khan Younis home of Osama Tabash, head of Hamas’s military intelligence unit. Fighter jets also attacked a munitions production site belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.