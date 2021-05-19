Wednesday, May 19th | 8 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

It’s Not About ‘Power Imbalances,’ AOC; It’s About Our Power to Survive

Hamas Must Be Comprehensively Routed

Netanyahu to Ambassadors: ‘We Target Our Enemies With Great Precision’

‘Hamas Achieved Nothing But Ruining Gaza’

‘This is a Lie’: Turkey Rejects US Condemnation of Erdogan Regime’s ‘Incendiary’ Antisemitic Outbursts

Playing Politics: Saudi Arabia Targets Middle America

Living Is More Important Than Good PR

Israel and Hamas in Their Own Words

US Businessman Rozenberg Gets Nod to Control Israel’s El Al

Biden Urged ‘De-Escalation’ Today in New Call With Netanyahu

May 19, 2021 9:33 am
0

IDF Drops 122 Bombs on Gaza Terrorist Tunnel Network Tuesday Night

avatar by i24 News

A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 15, 2021. Photo: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

i24 News – The Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday night that the military conducted an aerial bombardment of Gaza’s terrorist tunnel network.

At around 10 pm, 52 Israeli Air Force planes unloaded 122 bombs on some 40 underground targets that are part of the so-called “Hamas Metro,” focusing their aim on the southern Gaza Strip in Khan Younis and Rafah, according to IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman.

At least 10 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed in the bombing campaign, according to the IDF.

Most of the rockets launched at Israeli cities have come from Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

The IAF also struck targets in the affluent Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

On Wednesday morning, the IDF said it struck the Khan Younis home of Osama Tabash, head of Hamas’s military intelligence unit. Fighter jets also attacked a munitions production site belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.