Israel and Hamas Deny Ceasefire Agreement Reached for Thursday

i24 News – Both Israel and the Gaza-based terrorist organization Hamas denied that a ceasefire agreement has been reached for Thursday as the United States increases pressure on the arch-enemies to halt fighting.

The denials were issued after numerous reports began to surface suggesting that the two sides would impose a halt to the bloodshed following mediation efforts by neighboring Egypt, according to Hebrew-language broadcaster Channel 12.

According to the television outlet, Hamas agreed to the terms of the ceasefire deal, which is set to take effect at 6 am Thursday morning, while Jerusalem has yet to respond.

But soon after news of the ceasefire deal became public, each side began issuing denials.

“No agreement or specific timings for the ceasefire were reached,” a Hamas spokesperson said in a statement.

“While emphasizing that the efforts and contacts of the mediators are serious and continuous, the demands of our people are clear and well-known,” the statement added.

Despite the denials, however, senior Israeli officials have signaled to local outlets that fighting between the two sides, which began last Monday, is coming to a close.

“There is no decisive [win] and there likely won’t be,” one unnamed Israeli official told Hebrew-language daily Haaretz on Tuesday. “Everyone is tired.”

While the US has publicly supported Jerusalem throughout the conflict, the Biden administration is reportedly upping its pressure on Israel to put an end to the fighting, citing a mounting civilian death toll in the Gaza Strip.