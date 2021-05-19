Living Is More Important Than Good PR

I am a proud Jewish Zionist, who unabashedly stands with and supports the State of Israel.

In the last week, we have all seen celebrities call to “Free Palestine” (code-word for kill the Jews/destroy the Jewish state), as the foreign media as usual attacks Israel for protecting herself from a terrorist organization.

The fact that Israel completely withdrew from Gaza in 2005 for “peace” isn’t mentioned, nor is the fact that Israel is defending herself, as Hamas seeks to deliberately kill Israeli civilians.

Frankly, let me say it loudly and clearly — living and being alive is much more important than bad media coverage at this time. The role of Prime Minister Netanyahu and the government of Israel is to protect the state and her citizens.

Ze’ev Jabotinsky, one of the forefathers of Zionism wrote a famous essay aptly titled “Go To Hell,” which should be communicated today to Israel’s detractors. He wrote, “Instead of excessive apology and instead of turning our backs to the accusers … it is long overdue to respond to all current and future accusations … What is the purpose of this mock trial over the entire people where the sentence is known in advance? Our habit of constantly and zealously answering to any rabble has already done us a lot of harm and will do much more. .. We are hated not because we are blamed for everything, but we are blamed for everything because we are not loved.”

Former Israeli defense minister Naftali Bennett gave an interview in RT, where he was asked, “The fact that there have been a lot more Palestinians dead than Israelis, is that making Israel look bad in the eyes of the global public? … So you think more Jews should die? How many more Jews should die for the world to feel that this is acceptable?”

If Jews die, maybe we will get sympathy. Who cares? Let Israel live and fight and protect our people and nation. And those who disagree? Go to hell.

Ronn Torossian is a Public Relations executive.