Pro-Palestinian Vandals Deface Synagogue in Skokie, Illinois With ‘Free Palestine’ Sign and Smashed Window

Police in Illinois are investigating an act of antisemitic vandalism by pro-Palestinian vigilantes on a synagogue in Skokie, about 12 miles north of the city of Chicago.

In images captured from surveillance video early on Sunday afternoon, one man was seen placing a sign saying “Freedom for Palestine” on the door of the Persian Hebrew Congregation.

Another figure was seen exiting from a gray Honda Pilot SUV. The person walked up to the building with a stick and smashed a front window, leaving the stick behind, police said.

Police said the first suspect was wearing a black t-shirt emblazoned with the word “Icon” in red.

The second suspect had dark brown hair and wore a multi-colored keffiyeh around their forehead.

Steve Hoffman, the former president of the synagogue, said the congregation had now hired security to protect their building.

“I hope that people who want to protest have peaceful protests and that it won’t devolve into vandalism,” Hoffman said.

No one was at the synagogue at the time of the vandalism, and no one was injured.