Social Media Video Shows Gaza Palestinian Telling IDF Soldier ‘If the Children Need to Die, Then They’ll Die’

May 19, 2021 4:41 pm
0

by Algemeiner Staff

A Sky News Arabic video showing a conversation between a Gaza Palestinian and an IDF soldier. Photo: Twitter.

A video emerged on Twitter Wednesday that appeared to show a Gaza Palestinian telling an IDF soldier that he was content to allow children to be killed in an Israeli strike because, “If the children need to die, then they’ll die.”

Originally appearing on Sky News Arabic, the video was described as an audio recording of a conversation between an IDF soldier and a Gaza Palestinian in a targeted building.

The translation — independently verified by The Algemeiner — showed the Palestinian saying, “I can’t get all of the people out. I need at least two hours to get them out.”

“Listen,” says the soldier, “we are going to bomb the building.”

Israel regularly warns civilians before it strikes targets in military operations.

“You want to bomb? Bomb whatever you want,” says the Palestinian.

The soldier replies, “No brother, we need to do everything we can so you don’t die.”

“We want to die,” says the Palestinian.

“But you have a responsibility for the children’s lives,” the soldier asserts.

“If the children need to die, then they’ll die,” the Palestinian says.

“God forbid, God forbid,” says the soldier. “What, do you want to die?”

“This is how we reveal your cruelty,” the Palestinian says.

Watch the video below:

