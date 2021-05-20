ADL Records ‘Dangerous and Drastic Surge’ of Antisemitism During Latest Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Tuesday released preliminary data indicating an “uptick” in antisemitic incidents linked to the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas.

A study by the ADL’s Center on Extremism of social media over the past 11 days of conflict between Israel and Palestinian terror groups showed that antisemitic invective was widespread throughout the Internet.

“ADL has documented disturbing antisemitism on multiple platforms — from Facebook and Twitter to TikTok and Instagram – with messages including explicit praise for Hitler, promoting tropes about Jewish control and demonizing all Jews,” a statement from the Jewish civil rights group said. “Extreme antisemitic and anti-Zionist content can be found across a wide variety of channels calling for the destruction of the Jewish state, including posts that state: ‘GAS THE KIKES RACE WAR NOW.'”

The ADL highlighted that it had “received more reports of possible antisemitic incidents since the conflict broke out in Israel, with 193 reports in the week after the crisis began, up from 131 the previous week.”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt remarked that with the renewed conflict in the Middle East, there had been a “dangerous and drastic surge in anti-Jewish hate right here at home.”

Antisemitic tropes were also displayed by some participants at pro-Palestinian demonstrations around the US, the ADL noted. It referenced specifically a rally outside a synagogue in Skokie, Illinois, where participants chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” as well as a violent physical assault on Jewish diners outside a Los Angeles restaurant by pro-Palestinian thugs.

“To those who choose to indulge in age-old antisemitic tropes, exaggerated claims and inflammatory rhetoric, it has consequences: attacks in real life on real people targeted for no other reason than they are Jewish,” said Greenblatt. “This is antisemitism, plain and simple. And it’s indisputably inexcusable in any context.”

Separately, the umbrella organization representing Jewish groups in the US called for greater adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, in order to counter Israel-related hatred of Jews.

“Under the broadly accepted definition of antisemitism developed by the IHRA, which has been adopted by the United States and more than thirty other countries around the world, ‘holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the State of Israel’ constitutes antisemitism,” the statement from the Conference of Presidents (CoP) declared. “We reiterate the importance of the widespread adoption of the definition, in order to help stem the wave of Jew-hatred in America, and across the world.”