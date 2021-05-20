Thursday, May 20th | 9 Sivan 5781

May 20, 2021 10:35 am
0

Germany Wants Sustainable Truce Between Israel and Hamas: Merkel

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem on Oct. 4, 2018. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket fire from the Gaza Strip ruled by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and said Germany was working to secure a sustainable ceasefire.

“We stand for Israel’s right to self-defense and that’s why it is right that Israel is taking massive action,” Merkel said in an interview with the WDR public broadcaster. “But on the other hand, we want to contribute to diplomatic attempts to secure a long-term and sustainable situation in the region.”

Merkel said that Germany had a “zero tolerance” policy on antisemitism after several attacks on synagogues that coincided with the fighting between Israel and Palestinian terrorists. She added that any ceasefire would have to include indirect talks with Hamas, which rules the coastal strip.

