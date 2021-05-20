IDF Rebukes Sky News for Tweet Falsely Accusing Israel of Blocking Aid to Gaza

The IDF’s Twitter account took strong issue with a tweet by Sky News that falsely claimed Israel was blocking humanitarian aid from reaching the Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian aid has in fact been stopped by Palestinian mortar attacks on the access points to the enclave.

Sky News tweeted an article on the issue, with the text, “Israel blocks aid to Gaza despite ‘desperate’ need for help — as tit-for-tat airstrikes continue.”

The article itself in fact admits that Hamas is at fault for the failure to deliver aid, stating that “vehicles remain stuck in ‘no-man’s land’ at Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing near the Egyptian border, with rocket and mortar fire from inside Gaza slowing progress.”

In response to Sky News’ tweet, the IDF replied on Twitter, “@skynews didn’t do their research. You could have checked our Twitter account. Maybe you should follow us.”

Embedded in the tweet was a graphic showing IDF announcements of Hamas attacks on aid transports, reading:

“May 18: Israel opens the Erez Crossing to give humanitarian aid. Terrorists fire mortar shells at the crossing.”

“May 19: Israel opens the Kerem Shalom Crossing to give humanitarian aid. Terrorists fire mortar shells again.”