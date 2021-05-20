Israeli Cabinet Approves Ceasefire, Potentially Ending Gaza Operation Against Hamas; IDF Believes Goals Have Been Achieved

Israel’s cabinet on Thursday unanimously approved a ceasefire in the ongoing operation against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Hebrew news outlet N12 reported late Thursday.

The vote came after both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz endorsed the ceasefire.

During the cabinet discussion, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi reportedly said that there was no longer sufficient international support to continue the operation.

The ceasefire will enter into effect sometime in the early hours of the morning, as agreed upon according to understandings reached via Egyptian mediators.

Israel has informed Egypt of its decision, and Egypt will convey a precise time for the ceasefire to take effect, the most likely being 2 a.m. on Friday.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to confirm that the agreements between Israel and Hamas were final.

The Israeli military conveyed to the cabinet that it felt its operational goals had been achieved and that the maximum gains possible had been made. It also stated that it believes deterrence has been reestablished against Hamas.

Hamas has already begun to use its propaganda organs to declare victory.