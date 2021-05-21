Former Secretary of State Pompeo Blasts Biden Team for ‘Folly’ of Appeasing Iran

JNS.org – Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo harshly criticized the Biden administration for its blatant efforts to appease Iran by going out of its way to avoid explicitly stating the Islamic regime’s involvement in the Hamas terror group’s firing of more than 4,000 rockets at Israeli civilians from its base in the Gaza Strip.

“This is a broader strategic effort by the Biden administration to place Iran as a central figure inside of their vision for how they’d like to see the Middle East realigned,” said Pompeo.

“You can’t designate the Houthis as terrorists if you want the Iranians to sit down with you in Vienna. You can’t oppose Hamas—an ideological, radical terrorist regime sitting in the Gaza Strip firing missiles against civilians in Israel—because you know you have this other game that’s being played, this other policy. The Iranians know this. They’ve played this game for an awfully long time. It’s why this vision of just getting back into the [Iran nuclear deal] and saying, ‘We’ll be able to control their missile program and their terror efforts’ is such a folly.”

Pompeo, a distinguished fellow at the Hudson Institute, sat down on Wednesday with Michael Doran, a senior fellow at the institute, to discuss the Biden foreign policy team’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

