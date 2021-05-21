Friday, May 21st | 10 Sivan 5781

May 21, 2021 6:48 am
Hamas to Keep Finger on Trigger After Ceasefire, Says Terrorist Official

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian firefighters participate in efforts to put out a fire at a sponge factory after it was hit by Israeli artillery shells, according to witnesses, in the northern Gaza Strip May 17, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah

A Hamas official said that Israel must end its alleged violations in Jerusalem and address damage from the bombardment of Gaza following a ceasefire that began on Friday, warning the group still had its “hands on the trigger.”

“It is true the battle ends today but (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and the whole world should know that our hands are on the trigger and we will continue to grow the capabilities of this resistance,” said Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the Hamas political bureau.

He told Reuters in Doha that the terrorist group’s demands also include protecting the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and ending the eviction of several Palestinians from Jewish-owned property in East Jerusalem, which Reshiq described as “a red line.”

Aerial bombardment of densely populated Gaza has killed 232 Palestinians and rocket attacks have killed 12 people in Israel during the 11-day conflict.

“What comes after the battle of ‘Sword of Jerusalem’ is not like what came before because the Palestinian people backed the resistance and know that the resistance is what will liberate their land and protect their holy sites,” Reshiq said.

