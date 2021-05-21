Iranian Opposition Activists Defend Israel in Latest Round of Conflict With Hamas in Gaza

JNS.org – After more than a week since Hamas terrorists began launching rockets at Israeli cities, a growing number of non-Jewish Iranian activists, journalists and individuals in Iran and outside the country have been vocal in their support for the people of Israel.

Whether via social media messages or by demonstrating alongside pro-Israel supporters in the United States and Canada, non-Jewish Iranians have also expressed support for peaceful co-existence between Israelis and Palestinians.

“I’m not saying Israel is a perfect country, but I support Israel because it’s the only country in the Middle East that provides equal rights and opportunities to Jews, Christians and Muslims alike,” said Ahmad Batebi, an Iranian non-Jewish activist and journalist. “As Iranians, our hearts break whenever we see the death of an innocent Palestinian or Israeli child. But we know that Israel does not intentionally seek to harm these children and only a sick terrorist group like Hamas uses them as human shields.”

Batebi was one of thousands of Iranian Americans worldwide who posted messages of support for Israel on social media outlets, such as Twitter, using the hashtag “I Stand With Israel” or “Hamas Terrorists.”

Related coverage Iran Displays Long-Range Combat Drone, Names It ‘Gaza Iran on Friday displayed a home-built combat drone that it said had a range of 2,000 km (1,250 miles), naming...

Despite the Iranian regime’s heavy filtering of Twitter and other Western social media sites, many inside Iran sent their own messages supporting Israelis. One particular account identified as “Mamadou Archives,” shown to be based in Iran, hosted a live session on May 13 with more than 25,000 participants—primarily Iranians—that sent out nearly 100,000 tweets during the course of seven hours.

Batebi and many other anti-regime activists said they were frustrated with the Iranian nation’s wealth being handed over to Palestinian terrorists in Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East for decades while average people in Iran have suffered economically.

“For 40 years, the Palestinians have taken Iranian money but never thanked us; they still express hate for Iranians and even supported Saddam [Hussein] during the Iran-Iraq war [in the 1980s]!” said Batebi who lives in Washington, DC. “Enough is enough! The money that could be used to put food in the mouths of Iran’s children shouldn’t be given to these Palestinian murderers and terrorists.”

One reoccurring message from anti-regime activists in social media was their extreme anger at the Iranian regime for spending the county’s wealth on funding Hamas rockets instead of on coronavirus vaccines. Iran is currently among the nations of the world with the highest rates of deaths from the virus.

“Are you seeing the Iranian people’s vaccine money exploding over the skies of Tel Aviv tonight?” asked one Iranian opposition activist in a Persian-language tweet.

At the same time, various Iranian opposition activists within Iran also boldly sent out video messages in support of Israel while hiding their faces. Any public displays of support for Israel in Iran are punishable by long prison terms or even execution, according to the regime’s laws. Yet those who follow Iranian internal affairs said the current situation is reaching a boiling point for many who are willing to take the risks and defy the regime’s authorities by speaking out.

‘They do not represent us by any stretch of imagination’

“The Iranian people have long chanted in their protests, ‘Neither Gaza, nor Lebanon. My life is only for Iran!’ and ‘Syria and Palestine are the cause of our problems!’ because the Islamic Republic has spent untold billions to support terrorist groups like Hamas,” said Cameron Khansarinia, policy director of the “National Union for Democracy in Iran,” an anti-regime non-profit group based in Washington, DC.

Mariam Memarsadeghi, a non-Jewish Iranian opposition activist in Maryland, said the vast majority of Iranians in Iran do not believe in the Iranian regime’s 42-year, anti-Israel propaganda because they see Israel as a beacon of freedom, peace and economic opportunities in the region they desire for themselves.

“The affinity the regime in Iran has expressed for the people of Gaza and Lebanon is seen by many people in Iran as a big lie that the regime uses to maintain their stranglehold on the population in Iran and the people see right through it,” she said.