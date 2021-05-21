Johnson Says UK Won’t Let Antisemitism ‘Take Root and Grow’ After Rise in Attacks

JNS.org – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his concerns on Wednesday regarding the rise in antisemitic incidents in the United Kingdom since the start of the Gaza conflict, Reuters reported.

In response to a question in parliament from Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, Johnson noted: “I share his horror at the outbreak of antisemitic incidents, and the government has conveyed that message loud and clear to those who are responsible for enforcing the law against hate crime.”

“As a country and as a society … we call this out at every stage,” he said. “We will not let it take root; we will not allow it to grow and fester.”

The Community Security Trust (CST), the security arm of the Jewish community in the United Kingdom, said it recorded 106 antisemitic incidents starting from May 8 compared to 19 attacks in the previous 11 days. Several of the incidents reportedly include individuals shouting “Free Palestine” at Jewish people, scrawling graffiti next to a synagogue and emailing verbal abuse to Jewish community leaders.