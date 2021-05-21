Friday, May 21st | 10 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Displays Long-Range Combat Drone, Names It ‘Gaza

Shocking Video Shows Masked Pro-Palestinian Thugs Beating Jewish Man in Broad Daylight in Midtown Manhattan

Netanyahu Says Military Objectives Met in Hamas Conflict

Palestinians Riot on Temple Mount After Friday Prayers

1,000 Californians Petition Jewish Caucus to Oppose Ethnic Studies Mandate

Iran Uses Crypto Mining to Lessen Impact of Sanctions, Study Finds

Pakistan Blast Kills Six, Wounds 13 at Pro-Palestinian Rally

Japan’s Largest Insurance Company Investing $36 Million in Israel’s Upstream Security

Former Secretary of State Pompeo Blasts Biden Team for ‘Folly’ of Appeasing Iran

Iranian Opposition Activists Defend Israel in Latest Round of Conflict With Hamas in Gaza

May 21, 2021 9:11 am
0

Johnson Says UK Won’t Let Antisemitism ‘Take Root and Grow’ After Rise in Attacks

avatar by JNS.org

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester, Britain July 27, 2019. Photo: Lorne Campbell/Pool via REUTERS.

JNS.org – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his concerns on Wednesday regarding the rise in antisemitic incidents in the United Kingdom since the start of the Gaza conflict, Reuters reported.

In response to a question in parliament from Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, Johnson noted: “I share his horror at the outbreak of antisemitic incidents, and the government has conveyed that message loud and clear to those who are responsible for enforcing the law against hate crime.”

“As a country and as a society … we call this out at every stage,” he said. “We will not let it take root; we will not allow it to grow and fester.”

The Community Security Trust (CST), the security arm of the Jewish community in the United Kingdom, said it recorded 106 antisemitic incidents starting from May 8 compared to 19 attacks in the previous 11 days. Several of the incidents reportedly include individuals shouting “Free Palestine” at Jewish people, scrawling graffiti next to a synagogue and emailing verbal abuse to Jewish community leaders.

“There is a particular problem of cars, either individually or in convoys, driving through Jewish neighborhoods, waving Palestinian flags and shouting slogans in a way that is clearly intended to intimidate local Jewish communities,” the CST added. “The level of anger and hate that is directed at Israel always spills over into antisemitism at times like this, and yet the people stoking this anger, online and on the streets, never take responsibility for this particular consequence.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.