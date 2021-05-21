Over 130 Hollywood Elites Sign Open Letter Against Israel Conflict Misinformation on Social Media

More than 130 members of the entertainment industry have signed an open letter calling on celebrities and influencers to stop spreading false information about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We call on our colleagues and friends in the entertainment community to stop posting misinformation and one-sided narratives that only work to inflame the conflict instead of bringing about peace,” the May 14 open letter stated. “When lives are at stake, we all bear responsibility to unite rather than divide. Incendiary language only benefits those at the extremes who have no interest in peace. Our thoughts are with all Israelis and Palestinians who are experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and hope for the day when both peoples can live side by side in peace.”

It added, “While we may have differing opinions on the conflict, it is never okay for Hamas to publicly call for the killing of civilians, use civilians as human shields, and rain down missiles indiscriminately on civilian populations with no care about who is killed — Arab or Jew.”

The letter’s signatories include KISS frontman Gene Simmons, Grammy Award-winning artist Michael Bublé, songwriter-producer Diane Warren, “The View” co-host Meghan McCain, actress Selma Blair, actress Emmanuelle Chriqui, Disturbed frontman David Draiman, actor David Mazouz, and singer Matisyahu, among many others. It was published by Creative Community for Peace, an apolitical, non-profit entertainment industry organization.