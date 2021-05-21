Friday, May 21st | 10 Sivan 5781

May 21, 2021 9:21 am
0

Sanders Initiates Legislation to Block Arms Sales to Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at the Politics and Eggs event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, Feb. 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters /Mike Segar / File.

JNS.org – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) proposed legislation on Thursday to block the sale of $735 million in arms to Israel, one day after a similar resolution was introduced in the US House of Representatives.

“At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate,” said Sanders, according to Reuters.

The former Democratic presidential candidate said Americans need to take a “hard look” at whether such weapons sales fuel the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) were among those who introduced the resolution on Wednesday to block the aid.

“At a time when so many, including [US] President [Joe] Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending ‘direct attack’ weaponry to [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu to prolong this violence,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement announcing the resolution.

