Sanders Initiates Legislation to Block Arms Sales to Israel

JNS.org – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) proposed legislation on Thursday to block the sale of $735 million in arms to Israel, one day after a similar resolution was introduced in the US House of Representatives.

“At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate,” said Sanders, according to Reuters.

The former Democratic presidential candidate said Americans need to take a “hard look” at whether such weapons sales fuel the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) were among those who introduced the resolution on Wednesday to block the aid.