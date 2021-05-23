Sunday, May 23rd | 12 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York Red Bulls Soccer Player Recounts Terrifying Antisemitic Incident

Suspect in Antisemitic Attack in Manhattan Says ‘I Would Do It Again’ as Police Seek Four Accomplices

Reese Witherspoon Denounces Wave of Antisemitism: ‘We Need to Stop Hate Here’

NYPD Investigating Multiple Antisemitic Incidents in Past 24 Hours

Five Leading US Jewish Groups Send Letter to Biden Calling for Action on Antisemitism

Vogue Cover Model Slammed for Claiming That Fighting Antisemitism ‘Delegitimizes the Palestinian Struggle’

Iran: Parliamentary Speaker Says ‘Monitoring Deal Expired’

Temple Mount Reopened to Jewish Worshippers

Bangladesh Effectively Lifts Israel Travel Ban With Passports Update

Biden Appoints Acting Ambassador to Israel With Ties to 2015 US Taxpayer-Funded Anti-Netanyahu Campaign

May 23, 2021 11:34 am
0

Biden Administration Says It Will Spearhead International Efforts to Rebuild Gaza

avatar by JNS.org

U.S. President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a package of economic relief measures to respond to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2021. Reuters/Tom Brenner

JNS.org – The Biden administration is looking to spearhead international efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip in the wake of two weeks of conflict between Israel, Hamas, and other terror factions embedded in the coastal enclave.

A senior Biden administration official said the United States is planning to be “at the fore of an international response, most likely costing billions of dollars, to include restoring health and education services, and other reconstruction,” reported the New York Times.

The official added that the effort will likely be coordinated through the United Nations.

Biden hinted at the measure in his comments on Thursday addressing the ceasefire that began on Friday.

Related coverage

May 22, 2021 2:25 pm
0

Touring Gaza, Regional UN Humanitarian Chief Presses Both Sides Over Ceasefire

After touring rubble-strewn areas of Gaza hit by air strikes during fighting between Israel and Hamas, the top UN aid...

“I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely,” he said in remarks at the White House, “and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy.”

According to the report, the Biden administration is also likely to focus on other initiatives, including the issue of Israeli settlements; strengthening ties between Israel and Muslim countries that was started under the Trump administration; and attempting to foster unity between Palestinian factions in Gaza and the West Bank, adversarial relationships that instigated the hostilities that began in full on May 10.

It remains unclear how the administration and international community will facilitate rebuilding efforts while at the same time addressing concerns that Hamas, a US-designated terror organization, will use the money to rebuild its rocket arsenal, terror infrastructure, or tunnel system to infiltrate Israel.

After the previous conflict in 2014, the international community established a monitoring system called the Gaza Reconstruction Mechanism to prevent Hamas from using imported supplies to produce weapons. However, as the recent conflict showed, that effort largely failed as Hamas was able to launch 4,000-plus rockets at the Jewish state.

Last month, the Biden administration announced it would commit $150 million to UNRWA — the UN agency in charge of Palestinian refugees — that was suspended under the Trump administration, as well as provide funds to NGOs in the West Bank and Gaza.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.