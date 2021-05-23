Sunday, May 23rd | 12 Sivan 5781

New York Red Bulls Soccer Player Recounts Terrifying Antisemitic Incident

May 23, 2021 3:31 pm
New York Red Bulls Soccer Player Recounts Terrifying Antisemitic Incident

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

New York Red Bulls player Luca Lewis. Photo: Instagram.

Luca Lewis, a player for the New York Red Bulls soccer team, recounted a terrifying antisemitic incident in New York City on Instagram on Friday.

Lewis said he was walking in New York when a group of Palestinian men asked him if he was Jewish while brandishing knives.

When Lewis responded that he wasn’t, the men began to walk away, but Lewis then asked what would happen if he had in fact been Jewish. One of the men then threatened to beat and kill him.

Lewis asked “what is the need for that?” and the man nearly attacked him before women in the group urged him to stop. The group then left.

Lewis wrote on Instagram, “Everyone who is ‘visibly’ Jewish now has to be scared to walk around New York in peace and that’s a huge problem.”

