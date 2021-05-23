Sunday, May 23rd | 12 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York Red Bulls Soccer Player Recounts Terrifying Antisemitic Incident

Suspect in Antisemitic Attack in Manhattan Says ‘I Would Do It Again’ as Police Seek Four Accomplices

Reese Witherspoon Denounces Wave of Antisemitism: ‘We Need to Stop Hate Here’

NYPD Investigating Multiple Antisemitic Incidents in Past 24 Hours

Five Leading US Jewish Groups Send Letter to Biden Calling for Action on Antisemitism

Vogue Cover Model Slammed for Claiming That Fighting Antisemitism ‘Delegitimizes the Palestinian Struggle’

Iran: Parliamentary Speaker Says ‘Monitoring Deal Expired’

Temple Mount Reopened to Jewish Worshippers

Bangladesh Effectively Lifts Israel Travel Ban With Passports Update

Biden Appoints Acting Ambassador to Israel With Ties to 2015 US Taxpayer-Funded Anti-Netanyahu Campaign

May 23, 2021 12:26 pm
0

Temple Mount Reopened to Jewish Worshippers

avatar by i24 News

An aerial view of the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – The Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City was reopened Sunday morning to all visitors, including Jewish worshippers, after nearly three weeks of closure.

The religious site had been closed to non-Muslim visitors since May 4, which coincided with the holy month of Ramadan.

On May 10, when Jerusalem Day was celebrated in Israel, violent clashes erupted at the Temple Mount, which was partly the catalyst leading to riots in mixed towns across the country, home to Israeli Jews and Arabs.

On the same day, the Islamist group Hamas in power in Gaza threatened to fire rockets at Israel if the Israeli police did not withdraw from the site and the neighboring East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Eleven days of fighting between Gaza-based Hamas and Islamic Jihad and the Israel Defense Forces followed before a ceasefire was announced on Friday morning.

“At seven o’clock tomorrow, Jews must be allowed access to the Temple Mount — the closure of the site means that Israel has surrendered to Hamas,” member of Knesset from the Religious Zionist party Itamar Ben Gvir said on Saturday evening.

Since Friday, the Israeli police have arrested more than 30 suspects for disturbing public order but also assaults on police officers on the Temple Mount and in east Jerusalem.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.