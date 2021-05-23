Sunday, May 23rd | 12 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York Red Bulls Soccer Player Recounts Terrifying Antisemitic Incident

Suspect in Antisemitic Attack in Manhattan Says ‘I Would Do It Again’ as Police Seek Four Accomplices

Reese Witherspoon Denounces Wave of Antisemitism: ‘We Need to Stop Hate Here’

NYPD Investigating Multiple Antisemitic Incidents in Past 24 Hours

Five Leading US Jewish Groups Send Letter to Biden Calling for Action on Antisemitism

Vogue Cover Model Slammed for Claiming That Fighting Antisemitism ‘Delegitimizes the Palestinian Struggle’

Iran: Parliamentary Speaker Says ‘Monitoring Deal Expired’

Temple Mount Reopened to Jewish Worshippers

Bangladesh Effectively Lifts Israel Travel Ban With Passports Update

Biden Appoints Acting Ambassador to Israel With Ties to 2015 US Taxpayer-Funded Anti-Netanyahu Campaign

May 23, 2021 11:43 am
0

Thousands of Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators March in Britain

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through London and other British cities on Saturday to protest against Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip during fighting with the terrorist group Hamas.

Protesters called for sanctions on Israel during the march in London. Some were draped in Palestinian flags and set off green and red smoke flares. Others carried banners declaring “Free Palestine,” “Stop bombing Gaza,” and “Sanctions on Israel.”

A ceasefire on Friday, mediated by Egypt, ended 11 days of hostilities, during which the Israeli conducted numerous air strikes as a response to thousands of rockets fired at Israel by Palestinian terrorists.

Gaza medical officials said 248 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave, and aid officials have expressed concern about the humanitarian situation there.

Health officials said 13 people were killed in Israel in the hostilities, during which Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups fired around 4,350 rockets at the Jewish state.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.