Vogue Cover Model Slammed for Claiming That Fighting Antisemitism ‘Delegitimizes the Palestinian Struggle’

Iran: Parliamentary Speaker Says ‘Monitoring Deal Expired’

Temple Mount Reopened to Jewish Worshippers

Bangladesh Effectively Lifts Israel Travel Ban With Passports Update

Biden Appoints Acting Ambassador to Israel With Ties to 2015 US Taxpayer-Funded Anti-Netanyahu Campaign

Roman Kent, Who Reminded World of Holocaust, Dies at 96

Canadian Academic to Stand Trial in France for Alleged Role in Deadly Paris Bombing

Israel’s Gaza Challenge: Stopping Metal Tubes Turning Into Rockets

Israel Reopens Borders to Small Groups of Foreign Tourists

Thousands of Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators March in Britain

May 23, 2021 3:01 pm
0

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Plus size model Paloma Elsesser at the Salvatore Ferragamo fashion show during Fall / Winter 2020 / 2021 Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy on Feb. 22, 2020. Photo: Jonas Gustavsson/Sipa/Reuters.

Vogue cover model Paloma Elsesser was slammed on Instagram for legitimizing antisemitism and claiming that fighting it “delegitimizes the Palestinian struggle.”

The Daily Mail reported that Elsesser wrote Saturday that people posting about antisemitism needed to ask themselves “am I linking this to Palestinian liberation as a whole?” and “will people be able to use this to delegitimize the Palestinian struggle?”

Commenters criticized Elsesser’s post, with one asserting, “You know nothing about Israel about Palestinians or about Jews. Stay out of our affairs if you aren’t going to educate yourself.”

“You’re the biggest antisemite,” said another, while still another said, “We don’t tell you what racism is. Don’t tell us what antisemitism is.”

