Vogue Cover Model Slammed for Claiming That Fighting Antisemitism ‘Delegitimizes the Palestinian Struggle’

Vogue cover model Paloma Elsesser was slammed on Instagram for legitimizing antisemitism and claiming that fighting it “delegitimizes the Palestinian struggle.”

The Daily Mail reported that Elsesser wrote Saturday that people posting about antisemitism needed to ask themselves “am I linking this to Palestinian liberation as a whole?” and “will people be able to use this to delegitimize the Palestinian struggle?”

Commenters criticized Elsesser’s post, with one asserting, “You know nothing about Israel about Palestinians or about Jews. Stay out of our affairs if you aren’t going to educate yourself.”

“You’re the biggest antisemite,” said another, while still another said, “We don’t tell you what racism is. Don’t tell us what antisemitism is.”