Monday, May 24th | 13 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Sends Blinken to Middle East Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Jewish Actor Josh Gad Says He Wishes More People Would Stand Against Antisemitism

‘Primary Suspect’ in Antisemitic Assault at LA Restaurant by Pro-Palestinian Thugs Faces Additional Hate Crimes Charges

Hamas’ Mission: Relentless Jihad

A Parent’s Perspective on the Latest Violence in Israel

Refuting 15 Anti-Israel Lies

Sacha Baron Cohen Slams Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey for Enabling Antisemitism Online

Ceasefire Agreements and the Question of Israel’s Sovereignty

The Gaza War Ended, the Hamas Problem Remains

New York Times Initially Rejected Anti-Hamas Ad; Only Published Revised Version After ‘Epic Battle’

May 24, 2021 1:24 pm
0

Biden Sends Blinken to Middle East Amid Gaza Ceasefire

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a news conference following meetings at the Danish Foreign Ministry, Eigtved’s Warehouse, in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 17, 2021. Photo: Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will leave for the Middle East on Monday to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials, among other regional leaders, as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to hold for the fourth straight day.

Blinken will travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo and Amman through Thursday and meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah, the State Department said.

US President Joe Biden, in announcing the visit, said he had asked the top US diplomat to make the trip following diplomatic efforts that sought to pause the worst outbreak in fighting between Israel and Hamas in year.

“Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security. He will continue our administration’s efforts to rebuild ties to, and support for, the Palestinian people and leaders after years of neglect,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Related coverage

May 24, 2021 1:11 pm
0

‘Primary Suspect’ in Antisemitic Assault at LA Restaurant by Pro-Palestinian Thugs Faces Additional Hate Crimes Charges

Police in Los Angeles have arrested a man they identified as a "primary suspect" in last week's violent assault on...

Blinken will also discuss “international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas, and on reducing the risk of further conflict in the coming months,” Biden added.

On Sunday, Blinken told ABC’s “This Week” that the US remained committed to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and reaffirmed American support for Israel’s “means to defend itself.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.