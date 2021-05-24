‘Despicable’ Attacks on Jews Worldwide Must Stop, Biden Declares

US President Joe Biden on Monday denounced the global rise in antisemitic violence that has accompanied the recently renewed hostilities between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

“The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop,” Biden tweeted. “I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor.”

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations staged in several world cities prominently featured antisemitic banners and signs, including many that compared Israel with Nazi Germany, and spilled into violence targeting individuals perceived to be Jewish. In the US, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) disclosed that it had received 193 reports of antisemitic incidents as clashes in the Middle East escalated — 62 more than the previous week.

On Friday, the ADL and four other leading US Jewish groups signed a letter calling on Biden to “harness the authority of the Presidency … to speak out loudly and clearly against antisemitism.”

Biden’s condemnation of anti-Jewish bigotry on Monday followed his statement at the end of last week that the refusal to recognize Israel as a Jewish state remains at the core of the conflict.

“Let’s get something straight here,” Biden said at a White House news conference on Friday. “Until the region says unequivocally they acknowledge the right of Israel to exist as an independent Jewish state, there will be no peace.”