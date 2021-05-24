NBA Teams Condemn Rise in Antisemitic Attacks Against Jewish Communities

Professional basketball teams spoke out this weekend against the recent rise in antisemitic attacks targeting Jews. The Miami Heat released a statement Sunday on Instagram, saying “enough with the hate, hate speech and violence against Jews and cowardly, antisemitic acts committed against our Jewish friends and neighbors here in South Florida and elsewhere have got to stop. In the strongest terms possible, the Miami Heat stand with the Jewish community and engages in the fight against antisemitism.”

The Milwaukee Bucks, who will play against the Miami Heat in the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Monday, also released a statement on Sunday about the "devastating and appalling" rise of antisemitic attacks against Jews in America, saying "these hateful and dangerous acts MUST stop and be condemned." The team concluded by saying, "We encourage our leaders to join us in speaking out vehemently against all forms of hatred." pic.twitter.com/mArmdHdfce

— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 23, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks said on Saturday it stands against “antisemitism, prejudice, discrimination and racism of any kind,” and the Atlanta Hawks called for “#NoHateAgainstJews.”