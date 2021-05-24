Monday, May 24th | 13 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Irish Members of Parliament to Vote on Motion Calling for the Expulsion of Israeli Ambassador

Hardline BDS Organizations in New York Raising Legal Funds for Protestors Charged in Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations that Descended Into Anti-Jewish Violence

Report: Qatar’s Grade School Curriculum Praises ‘Brave’ Hamas Attacks, Rejects Arab Normalization With Israel

Netanyahu Announces New Mossad Chief, Agency Veteran Who Handled Overseas Spies

Biden Sends Blinken to Middle East Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Jewish Actor Josh Gad Says He Wishes More People Would Stand Against Antisemitism

‘Primary Suspect’ in Antisemitic Assault at LA Restaurant by Pro-Palestinian Thugs Faces Additional Hate Crimes Charges

Hamas’ Mission: Relentless Jihad

A Parent’s Perspective on the Latest Violence in Israel

Refuting 15 Anti-Israel Lies

May 24, 2021 1:11 pm
0

‘Primary Suspect’ in Antisemitic Assault at LA Restaurant by Pro-Palestinian Thugs Faces Additional Hate Crimes Charges

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Pro-Palestinian thugs verbally abused and attacked Jewish diners outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. Photo: Screenshot.

Police in Los Angeles have arrested a man they identified as a “primary suspect” in last week’s violent assault on a group of Jewish diners who were sitting outside a Japanese restaurant in the Beverly Grove neighborhood.

LAPD officers took 30-year-old Xavier Pabon into custody on Friday night. In a statement following his arrest, the LAPD said that Pabon, a resident of Banning, California, had been booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and that detectives were recommending that additional hate crimes charges be applied.

Pabon was released Sunday after posting $275,000 bond and was next due in court on Sept. 23, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Eyewitnesses to the attack on May 18 said that a group of men had been driving on La Cienega Boulevard in a convoy waving Palestinian flags. They aggressively challenged the diners at a table outside the Sushi Fumi restaurant as to whether they were Jews, leading to an angry verbal exchange. The thugs then climbed out of their vehicles, throwing bottles and yelling antisemitic pejoratives, and proceeded to attack the diners.

Related coverage

May 24, 2021 4:59 pm
0

Irish Members of Parliament to Vote on Motion Calling for the Expulsion of Israeli Ambassador

Several members of the lower house of the Irish Parliament have submitted a motion to expel Ophir Kariv, the Israeli...

“They were chanting, ‘Death to Jews’ and ‘Free Palestine,’” one witness to the attack told the LA Times on Sunday. “They had malice.”

The Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Regional Los Angeles Director, Jeffrey Abrams, released a statement on Sunday praising the LAPD’s recommendation that Pabon be charged with hate crimes.

“We are grateful that the LAPD has requested bail be enhanced due to the crime being motivated by hatred and urge District Attorney George Gascon to similarly file and fully prosecute these as the hate crimes they are,” Abrams said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.