Two Wounded, One Severely, in Suspected Terror Attack in Jerusalem

JNS.org – At least two people were wounded on Monday, one severely, in a suspected terrorist attack in Jerusalem, according to the Israel Police.

The assailant, who had attacked passersby near the Ammunition Hill light rail station with a knife, was neutralized by officers on the scene, said police.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw 2 victims, conscious, with stab wounds to their upper bodies,” said Magen David Adom paramedic Sigalit Mizrachi. The two victims, both males in their 20s, were treated on the scene before being evacuated to hospital. One was in moderate condition, while the other’s condition was listed as “severe.”

There was no information immediately available regarding the suspect’s condition.