May 24, 2021 9:08 am
0

Two Wounded, One Severely, in Suspected Terror Attack in Jerusalem

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli police take position during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JNS.org – At least two people were wounded on Monday, one severely, in a suspected terrorist attack in Jerusalem, according to the Israel Police.

The assailant, who had attacked passersby near the Ammunition Hill light rail station with a knife, was neutralized by officers on the scene, said police.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw 2 victims, conscious, with stab wounds to their upper bodies,” said Magen David Adom paramedic Sigalit Mizrachi. The two victims, both males in their 20s, were treated on the scene before being evacuated to hospital. One was in moderate condition, while the other’s condition was listed as “severe.”

There was no information immediately available regarding the suspect’s condition.

The Ammunition Hill station is adjacent to Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, the focus of violent disturbances in recent days over a pending court ruling regarding the eviction of several Arab families from Jewish-owned properties. It was not clear whether Monday’s attack bore any connection to those events.

