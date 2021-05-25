Far Right GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces House Censure for Comparing COVID-19 Vaccines to Nazi Holocaust

Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider (D) announced on Wednesday that he was drafting a resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far right Republican Congresswoman from Georgia who took to social media to compare COVID-19 vaccination requirements to Nazi racial laws persecuting Jews.

“Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to debase not only the memory of 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis, but all those who fought and died defending Democracy against Hitler and his evil,” Schneider declared in a statement.

“It is shameful that the Republican Conference continues to let her define their party, and dangerous that they refuse to expel her,” he continued. “There should be no room for such unapologetic hate and antisemitism in our politics or our government. Therefore, I am drafting a resolution to censure Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene. I hope that if [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy truly believes that what Rep. Greene said was ‘appalling,’ he will join our effort to censure her.”

McCarthy did issue an earlier statement criticizing fellow Republican Greene for a Wednesday morning post on Twitter in which she opined: “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s (sic) forced Jewish people to wear a gold (sic) star.”

Under Nazi rule in Germany and occupied Europe, Jews over the age of 6 were forced to wear the “Judenstern” (“Jews’ Star”) — a yellow Star of David marked with the word “Jew” — on their outer clothing in order to underline their “subhuman” status under Nazi racial laws.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,” McCarthy said in a statement. “The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.”

This was not the first time this year that McCarthy was compelled to speak out against Greene’s incendiary remarks.

“Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference,” McCarthy said on Feb. 3.

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) also slammed Greene, who less than a year ago was being lauded by former President Donald Trump as a “future Republican Star” and “a real WINNER!” when she won her congressional primary victory in Georgia.

“Please educate yourself so that you can realize how absolutely wrong and inappropriate it is to compare proof of vaccination with the six million Jews who were exterminated by the Nazis,” RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks told Greene on Twitter.

“You’re an embarrassment to yourself and the GOP,” he added.