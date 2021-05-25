Meghan McCain Gets Into Heated Debate With ‘The View’ Co-Hosts About Antisemitism

Meghan McCain, a conservative panelist on “The View,” clashed with her co-hosts on Monday as they discussed antisemitism.

During the “Hot Topics” segment that opened the show, panelists talked about Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s COVID-19 mask mandates to Nazis sending victims to the gas chambers during the Holocaust.

McCain said that Greene has “absolutely no legislative power” and has been stripped of her committee assignments. That stood in contrast, she argued, to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) remaining a member of the House Foreign Relations Committee despite past antisemitic comments, where she is “able to dictate our foreign policy in the United States of America.” The panelist, who is the daughter of late Sen. John McCain, began listing antisemitic attacks that have taken place around the world in recent days — questioning why the show was discussing Greene at all when the rise of antisemitic violence against Jews should be addressed.

“I would love if the energy put on one crazy woman in Congress … I would love Democrats to put that same kind of energy to what’s happening on the left because quite frankly, this is how people get red-pilled,” McCain said. “They’re red-pilled when they see the blatant bias in the media. It’s because the media doesn’t want the Squad to look bad. They just want Marjorie Taylor to look bad. Antisemitism is a huge problem everywhere in this country.”

As McCain continued, co-host Whoopi Goldberg let out an audible sigh and began talking over her. When McCain protested that she was being cut off, Goldberg shouted, “I’m cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan!” before the ABC show went to commercial.

REP. GREENE SLAMMED OVER HOLOCAUST REMARKS: The co-hosts react to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s mask mandates on the House floor to the Holocaust. https://t.co/FkUKJndPCY pic.twitter.com/UPCwXui2Fq — The View (@TheView) May 24, 2021

After the break, McCain finished her point and the discussion turned to co-host Sunny Hostin, who called it “dangerous” to use examples of “allegedly pro-Palestinian supporters attacking Jews” like Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). McCain interjected by again highlighting recent hate crimes against Jews worldwide, and called for putting “the same energy” to denouncing hate crimes toward Jewish people as those against other minority groups. Her final comment angered Joy Behar, who told McCain, “I resent that remark.”

“I’ve been talking about antisemitism on this show for 25 frikkin’ years,” Behar snapped back. “Don’t tell me what I’m supposed to be saying, Meghan, OK? You do your thing, we do ours.”

“I’m not telling you what you’re supposed to say,” McCain said. “I’m well aware we do separate things on this show, Joy, OK? And I know you’ve been here 25 years. I’ve been here four.” Behar replied, “That’s right. That’s right. You should have some respect for that, once in a blue moon.”