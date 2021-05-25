Tuesday, May 25th | 14 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Meghan McCain Gets Into Heated Debate With ‘The View’ Co-Hosts About Antisemitism

The Deafening Silence of Jewish Celebrities on Israel

Visiting Israel, Blinken Condemns ‘Shocking Eruption’ of Antisemitic Attacks in US

Academics Use Propaganda, Not Expertise, to Bash Israel

No Easy Answers for Hamas-Ruled Gaza

UNRWA’s False Façade of Neutrality

Did the Gaza Operation Achieve Its Political Goal?

Actor Mark Ruffalo Apologizes for Accusing Israel of Genocide: ‘It’s Inflammatory and Disrespectful’

The Systemic Failure of Israeli Public Diplomacy

Over 66,000 Sign Petition Calling for Brands to End Partnerships With Models Gigi and Bella Hadid After Posts on Israel

May 25, 2021 9:25 am
0

Senior Hamas Leader Says on British TV: Israel Has No Right to Exist

avatar by JNS.org

Hamas official Mahmoud al-Zahar speaking at a Legislative Council session on June 5, 2018. Photo: Al-Aqsa TV/MEMRI.

JNS.org – Senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Zahar told Britain’s Sky News on Monday that Hamas is open to talking with US President Joe Biden.

“Why not? Mr. Biden, yes, he is supporting Israel, but I think we have a mission as Palestinian people to speak to him frankly,” he told host Mark Stone.

When asked by Stone if the state of Israel has the right to exist, Zahar replied: “No. Why? You are coming from America and you take my house, you came from Britain and you took my brother’s house, you took this. This is a settlement.”

He also acknowledged Hamas’ rationale to target Israeli civilians, as was seen relentlessly in the past two weeks.

Related coverage

May 25, 2021 1:20 pm
0

Visiting Israel, Blinken Condemns ‘Shocking Eruption’ of Antisemitic Attacks in US

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned on Tuesday the recent uptick in antisemitic attacks in the US, as...

And Zahar predicted that the current ceasefire would be maintained, albeit with a caveat.

“The new element here is the degree of the resistance movement, in particular in Gaza, to attack the Israeli targets and very important points, including most of the overcrowded areas … the civilian society,” he said. “So for how long will the Israelis accept that?”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.