Senior Hezbollah Official: Smuggling Rockets Into ‘Palestine’ Moving ‘Full Force’

JNS.org – Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general Naim Qassem said Palestinian operatives have undergone training by members of the “axis of resistance” to help them produce weapons, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (MEMRI-JTTM).

“We were in daily contact with the leaders of the resistance and the [Palestinian] jihadi fighters. Our position was that we would assist the [Palestinian] resistance in every way that we can and that we will do what we must do at the appropriate time and in the way that we choose … ,” he said.

Qassem gave the interview with the Hezbollah-owned Al-Nour radio station in Beirut to mark the 21st anniversary of Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in addition to the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip that went into effect on May 21.

He asserted, according to the report, that “the smuggling of the rockets into Palestine continues at full force.”

