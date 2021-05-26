Wednesday, May 26th | 15 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IAEA Head Calls Iran Nuclear Program ‘Very Concerning’

Police Arrest Three Over Italian Cable Car Disaster, Say Emergency Brake Deactivated

Lebanon Hezbollah Chief Says Attacks on Jerusalem Mean Regional War

Thomas Nides Expected Pick for Ambassador to Israel

Israeli Swimmer Sets New Record With Gold Medal Win at European Swim Meet

Jewish Groups Plan ‘Day of Action’ Against Antisemitism

Holocaust Survivor Attacked With Hateful Comments on TikTok

South Florida Police Arrest Man Who Left Bag of Waste at Chabad House

Blinken Meets Egypt’s Sisi as US Seeks to Secure Gaza Ceasefire

Revival of Iran Nuclear Deal Increases Chance of War, Says Think-Tank Head

May 26, 2021 9:59 am
0

IAEA Head Calls Iran Nuclear Program ‘Very Concerning’

avatar by i24 News

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi addresses the media, after a Board of Governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters, in Vienna, Austria, June 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Leonhard Foeger / File.

i24 News – The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog agency called Iran’s uranium enrichment program “very concerning” in an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday.

Iran was enriching uranium at purity levels that “only countries making bombs are reaching,” Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told the newspaper.

Grossi called it “very serious” that the Islamic Republic is enriching at 60 percent, calling that level “almost weapons grade” with commercial enrichment only at two or three percent. Iran says that its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes and will be used as an energy source to power the country.

He said it was Iran’s “sovereign right” to develop its program but added: “This is a degree that requires a vigilant eye.”

Related coverage

May 26, 2021 9:39 am
0

Police Arrest Three Over Italian Cable Car Disaster, Say Emergency Brake Deactivated

Italy's carabinieri police arrested three men on Wednesday over a cable car crash that killed 14 people, saying the emergency...

The comments came as Iran and the United States restart indirect talks in Vienna about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal that former US President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018 but the administration of current US President Joe Biden is attempting to bring back.

Iran and the IAEA are extending a recently expired monitoring agreement by a month, both sides said on Monday, avoiding a collapse that could have pitched wider talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal into crisis.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.