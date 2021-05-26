Wednesday, May 26th | 15 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘When They Do More Evil, I Do More Jewish’: Rabbi of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue on Spike of Antisemitic Attacks

French Foreign Minister Warns Israel of ‘Risk of Apartheid’

Top South African Leader Claims Israel Wants to Conquer African Continent in Conspiracy-Laden Antisemitic Rant

‘Israel Is Using Missiles to Protect Its People, Hamas Is Using Its People to Protect Its Rockets,’ Says Palestinian Human Rights Activist

Pope Kisses Tattoo Number on Auschwitz Survivor’s Arm

British Actors’ Union Accused of ‘Deliberately Trolling Jewish Members’ With Statement on Israel Conflict

Remembering a Crusader of Justice for Both Blacks and Jews

Amid a Spate of Antisemitic Attacks, Orange County Muslim Leader Incites More Hatred

Israel and Gaza: Where Do We Go From Here?

5 Ways Media Are Twisting Coverage of the Israel-Hamas Conflict

May 26, 2021 11:58 am
0

Memorial to Victim of 2015 Massacre at Kosher Market in Paris Vandalized, Police Allegedly ‘Didn’t Move’ After Being Told

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The desecrated memorial to Hypercacher victim Yohan Cohen in Paris. Photo: Twitter.

A monument to one of the four Jewish victims of the Islamist terror attack against a kosher market in eastern Paris in January 2015 has been vandalized.

The wrecked memorial stone dedicated to Yohan Cohen, a 20-year-old worker at the market who was shot dead by gunman Amedy Coulibaly at the beginning of a day-long siege, was discovered on Wednesday morning.

Francois Pupponi — who represents the district that includes Sarcelles, the location of the memorial, in the French parliament — strongly condemned the “desecration.”

“I want the vandals arrested and punished to the maximum for their despicable acts,” Pupponi declared on Twitter.

He pledged to work closely with local law enforcement “to do everything possible to identify and arrest the culprits as quickly as possible.”

However, a statement from the BNVCA — a Paris-based Jewish organization that assists victims of antisemitic attacks — claimed that local police had failed to react despite being alerted to the vandalism by the head of the local Jewish community.

The BNVCA said that Alain Bensimon, the president of the Jewish community of Garges-lès-Gonesse, had spotted a black man wearing khaki pants and sunglasses vandalizing the memorial to Cohen.

The statement quoted Bensimon saying: “I called the police to warn them, they didn’t move.” He added that the assailant was carrying a bag containing a large metal bar.

The memorial stone to Cohen was first unveiled in Nov. 2015 by the  French Interior Minister at the time, Bernard Cazeneuve.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.