Thomas Nides Expected Pick for Ambassador to Israel

JNS.org – US President Joe Biden is expected to announce the nomination of Tom Nides as the next US ambassador to Israel in the coming weeks.

White House and other Biden officials told NBC News that Nides has been offered the position, but that the nomination is not final until it is announced.

Nides, an executive at Morgan Stanley, served as deputy secretary of state for management and resources from 2011 to 2013 in the Obama administration. He has long been talked about as a frontrunner for the position.

More recently, former Democratic Rep. Robert Wexler (D-Fla.) had also been considered a frontrunner for the position due to his knowledge of the issues and players, as well as serving as the president of the S. Daniel Abraham Center for Middle East Peace in Washington, D.C.

