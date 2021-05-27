Egypt Invites Israel, Hamas, PA for Long-Term Ceasefire Talks

i24 News – Egypt has invited Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas to Cairo for a summit to discuss a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, Israeli broadcaster Kan reported on Wednesday.

The invitation comes a week after the establishment of the ceasefire that ended the clashes between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, which lasted for 11 days and claimed many lives.

The objective of the summit would be to work out an agreement on the reconstruction of Gaza as well as a long-term ceasefire agreement. Discussions would also revolve around the return of Israeli civilians held captive in Gaza, as well as the remains of two IDF soldiers, Kan added.