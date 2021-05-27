‘Guardian of The Walls’: The North American Front

As conflict intensified on the Israeli-Palestinian front, and as more and more lives were ruined and taken, the self-proclaimed pro-Palestinian movements around the world — and in North America particularly — raised their heads to once again expose their real intention: the complete destruction of Israel, the only Jewish state and refuge in the world.

In the lead-up to the violence, Hamas encouraged violent attacks on Jewish Israelis, and then fired rockets towards Israel’s capital. Israel had no choice but to respond, just as any sovereign country would. Israel launched an extensive operation mostly by air, against Hamas’ infrastructure and operatives in Gaza. Sadly, Hamas strategically places itself in civilian areas, using its population as human shields. By doing so, they lead to absolute destruction and loss of life in Gaza. More innocent Gazans were also killed by Hamas rockets aimed at Israel that misfired.

One would expect that those who truly care for the Palestinians would focus their efforts at such a time on two main issues. The first is to ensure humanitarian help for the Palestinians who need it. The second would be to make every effort to work towards Hamas’ removal from power.

That, of course, was not the case.

The “Pro-Palestinian” activists aren’t really concerned about the lives of average Palestinians. Their main goal is to dehumanize, delegitimize, and apply a double standard to the only Jewish state in the world.

Anti-Israel organizations (even radical Jewish ones) took advantage of the situation to hold rallies calling for the complete destruction of Israel, with calls such as, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — referring to the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. This area is the entirety of Israel.

There was more condemnation of Israel than of true human rights violators and criminals, such as those responsible for the death of half a million Arab people in Syria.

So now it is time for the North American “Guardian of The Walls.”

Jewish individuals who understand the importance of the only Jewish country in the world, have been called for duty — to defend Israel, and the whole Jewish people. Once a justification is made for rocket attacks on innocent Jewish civilians in Israel, is it really that distant to target Jews elsewhere? History has proven that these trends intertwine — and the recent and shocking uptick in attacks on Jews in America proves this is true.

It is unacceptable that Jews in North America have to defend themselves where they live. It is time for a recognition of the antisemitic roots of the organizations leading those anti-Israel hate campaigns, and to actively speak against them. It is time for universities to actively protect their Jewish minority. In Israel, there are guardians to protect its people; but who will rise to be the guardians here?

Dalia Zahger Levy is a Columbia University graduate, an MA candidate for Counter Terrorism and Homeland Security at the IDC Hertzelyia, North East Director for the Maccabee Task Force and a, pro-Israel speaker and activist.