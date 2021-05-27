Thursday, May 27th | 16 Sivan 5781

May 27, 2021 9:59 am
Iran’s Khamenei Backs Barring Moderate, Conservative Candidates From June Vote

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a Friday prayers sermon, in Tehran, Jan. 17, 2020. Photo: Official Khamenei website / Handout via Reuters.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei supported a hardline watchdog body’s disqualification of leading moderate and conservative candidates seeking to run in the June presidential election, state TV reported on Thursday.

The Guardian Council, which vets candidates, has approved seven out of 592 hopefuls including hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, while excluding his high-profile rivals from the race.

Official opinion polls, including one conducted in May by Iran’s state-run television, suggest turnout in the vote could be as low as 30%, significantly lower than in past elections.

Khamenei called on Iranians to vote in the election, seen as a test of the legitimacy of the country’s clerical rulers amid rising popular anger over economic hardship and restrictions on political freedoms.

May 27, 2021 1:14 pm
French Senate Adopts ‘Criminal Responsibility’ Bill in Wake of Sarah Halimi Legal Travesty, as Concern Rises Over Alleged Murderer’s Possible Release

The French Senate has adopted the first draft of a bill that would amend the country's penal code so that...

“Dear nation of Iran, do not pay attention to those who promote that voting is useless … the outcome of the election lasts for years. … Participate in the elections,” TV quoted Khamenei as saying.

Activists have called for a boycott of the election and the hashtag #NoToIslamicRepublic has been widely tweeted by Iranians inside and outside the country in the past weeks.

