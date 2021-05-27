Thursday, May 27th | 16 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

French Senate Adopts ‘Criminal Responsibility’ Bill in Wake of Sarah Halimi Legal Travesty, as Concern Rises Over Alleged Murderer’s Possible Release

UC Santa Barbara Student Government Narrowly Rejects BDS Resolution After Contentious Marathon Debate

Social Media Backlash After Actor Seth Rogen Mocks Jewish Journalist Trolled on Twitter

Ethiopian Jews and the Elephant in the Anti-Israel Room

To Combat Hate, We Must Set Definitions Straight: Defining Antisemitism on Campus

‘Guardian of The Walls’: The North American Front

‘Free Palestine’: NYPD Arrests Three Individuals for Violent Antisemitic Assaults in Brooklyn Over Shabbat

Israeli Hospital Treated Hamas Leader’s Relative as Terrorist Group Launched Thousands of Rockets: Report

Experiencing a Satmar Celebration

Left-Wing Hatred for Israel Can’t Be Detached From Antisemitism

May 27, 2021 11:02 am
0

Israel’s Reprimands French Envoy After FM’s ‘Apartheid’ Comments

avatar by i24 News

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends the ceremony of the 2nd Indo-French Professional Meetings for the Film and Television Industry, in Mumbai, India, December 14, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo.

i24 News – Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned France’s Ambassador to Israel Eric Danon to address comments made by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian regarding the risk of “long-lasting apartheid” in the Jewish state.

“Israel is a democratic, law-abiding country, and I strongly protest any attempt to challenge this fact and the foundations of the State of Israel,” Foreign Minister Ashkenazi said, addressing Le Drian’s allegation that, unless a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is achieved soon, the Jewish state was on a slippery slope towards “apartheid.”

Israel strongly rejected recent reports by the Israeli B’Tselem rights group, as well as by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) organization, both of which accused Israel of subjecting Palestinians to a multi-tiered regime of separation and discrimination, not unlike the racist system of governance that held sway in South Africa between 1948 and 1991.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a strongly worded rebuke to Le Drian.

Related coverage

May 27, 2021 9:29 am
0

Israeli Border Police Chief: ‘Clashes in Mixed Cities Bordered on Anarchy’

JNS.org - The recent clashes between Jewish and Arab Israelis in the country’s mixed towns were worse than the public...

“The minister said that Israel was liable to become an apartheid state — a brazen, false claim that is without any foundation,” Netanyahu said in a video recording.

“We will not accept any hypocritical and libelous moralizing on this issue,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.