Second Man Arrested by LA Police Over Attack by Pro-Palestinian Thugs on Jewish Diners at Restaurant

Police in Los Angeles have arrested a second suspect in connection with last week’s violent assault on a group of Jewish diners who were sitting at table outside a Japanese restaurant in the Beverly Grove neighborhood.

35-year-old Samer Jayylusi of Whittier, California was taken into custody early on Tuesday morning as a second suspect in the violent crime, the LAPD said.

Jayylusi was arrested in the city of Anaheim and was being held on $255,000 bail. Detectives will present the case before the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days and plan to seek hate crime charges, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

The arrest of Jayylusi follows the arrest last Friday of the individual identified as the “prime suspect” in the attack, 30-year-old Xavier Pabon.

Pabon was released on Sunday after posting a $275,000 bond.

Eyewitnesses to the attack on May 18 said that a group of men had been driving on La Cienega Boulevard in a convoy waving Palestinian flags. They aggressively challenged the diners at a table outside the Sushi Fumi restaurant as to whether they were Jews, leading to an angry verbal exchange. The thugs then climbed out of their vehicles, throwing bottles and yelling antisemitic pejoratives, and proceeded to attack the diners.

“They were chanting, ‘Death to Jews’ and ‘Free Palestine,’” one eyewitness to the attack said afterwards. “They had malice.”