Aftershocks of Israel’s Intercommunal Violence Continue Overnight Thursday

i24 News – Around ten Jewish men attacked an Arab driver, dragging him from his vehicle and beating him with glass bottles, according to eyewitnesses.

Following the incident, which occurred overnight in the city of Binyamina, the group returned to their cars and fled the scene. Some of the attackers wore yarmulkes, witnesses told the Walla news site.

The driver was evacuated to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center in moderate condition, with head injuries, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

In a separate incident, a Jewish home was attacked with a petrol bomb overnight in the mixed city of Lod. No injuries were reported as the family inside were able to douse the flames, ToI reported.

An unprecedented level of intercommunal violence spiked during the recent confrontation between Israel and Gazan armed groups.

In numerous incidents gangs of Arabs or Jews roamed the streets, sometimes armed, looking for isolated members of the opposing ethnicity to attack.