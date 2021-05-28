Friday, May 28th | 17 Sivan 5781

May 28, 2021 9:29 am
Israeli Neuroscience Startup CorrActions Completes $2.7 Million Round

avatar by CTech Staff

A MRI scan of a human brain. Photo: Flickr.

CTech – Israel-based neuroscience startup, CorrActions, has completed a $2.7 million funding round with three funds, including Israeli early stage deep tech fund VentureIsrael, seed fund Operator Partners and Israeli based Japanese VC Samurai Incubate.

The funds join the Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) in backing CorrActions, which was founded in 2019 by Eldad Hochman (CSO) and Zvi Ginosar (CEO) and is based out of the OurCrowd Labs/02 Jerusalem incubator.

CorrActions’ technology allows for the detection of deterioration in human cognitive state impacted by drowsiness, alcohol, fatigue, exhaustion, intoxication age, and health issues, and can serve user’s during everyday activity, drivers, pilots, athletes, the elderly, surgeons using robotics, industrial operators and even gamers. The advanced, unique, non-invasive platform can be simply integrated with applying sensors to any human-machine device (such as a smartwatch, control panel or joystick) without the need for any probes or nodes being attached to the human skull. The unique platform recognizes subconscious human brain activity through detection of slight, unique, changes in human touch or motion. Signals are translated into actions, such as quantifying human cognitive state, alerting cognitive deterioration in real time and preventing human error just before its execution. Thus, has the future potential of preventing bad decisions, household accidents injuries and catastrophes, such as plane crashes and road accidents.

“We are developing, and already seeing significant results for a technology which has the potential to save companies man-hours and money by preventing basic operational errors,” said CorrActions Co-Founder and CEO Zvi Ginosar. “Moreover, the application of our platform can be used to save lives, and prevent thousands of accidents and errors. In the next months, we hope to be able to report more ground-breaking results and proof of concept trials, and this funding will greatly help us reach this goal.”

