Israeli Neuroscience Startup CorrActions Completes $2.7 Million Round

CTech – Israel-based neuroscience startup, CorrActions, has completed a $2.7 million funding round with three funds, including Israeli early stage deep tech fund VentureIsrael, seed fund Operator Partners and Israeli based Japanese VC Samurai Incubate.

The funds join the Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) in backing CorrActions, which was founded in 2019 by Eldad Hochman (CSO) and Zvi Ginosar (CEO) and is based out of the OurCrowd Labs/02 Jerusalem incubator.

CorrActions’ technology allows for the detection of deterioration in human cognitive state impacted by drowsiness, alcohol, fatigue, exhaustion, intoxication age, and health issues, and can serve user’s during everyday activity, drivers, pilots, athletes, the elderly, surgeons using robotics, industrial operators and even gamers. The advanced, unique, non-invasive platform can be simply integrated with applying sensors to any human-machine device (such as a smartwatch, control panel or joystick) without the need for any probes or nodes being attached to the human skull. The unique platform recognizes subconscious human brain activity through detection of slight, unique, changes in human touch or motion. Signals are translated into actions, such as quantifying human cognitive state, alerting cognitive deterioration in real time and preventing human error just before its execution. Thus, has the future potential of preventing bad decisions, household accidents injuries and catastrophes, such as plane crashes and road accidents.