Friday, May 28th | 17 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Swastika Stickers Placed on Alaska Jewish Museum and Anchorage Bar

Jewish Security Group Reveals Nearly 570 Percent Increase in UK Antisemitic Attacks

Israeli Media Call on Facebook, Twitter to Stop Incitement Against Reporters

Louisiana House Passes Bill to Increase Holocaust Education in High Schools

WHO Resolution Accuses Israel of Violating Health Rights of Palestinians

Syria’s Assad Wins 4th Term With 95% of Vote, in Election the West Calls Fraudulent

Israeli Arab Diplomat in Message to Hamas Leaders: ‘You Will Not Win’

Gantz to Extend Kochavi’s Tenure as IDF Chief of Staff by Another Year

Israel Rejects ‘Outrageous’ Probe Approved by UN Rights Council After Gaza Conflict

Second Man Arrested by LA Police Over Attack by Pro-Palestinian Thugs on Jewish Diners at Restaurant

May 28, 2021 9:18 am
0

Swastika Stickers Placed on Alaska Jewish Museum and Anchorage Bar

avatar by JNS.org

Swastika stickers found on the Alaska Jewish Museum and “Mad Myrna’s” bar on May 26, 2021. Photo: Anchorage Police Department.

JNS.org – Police in Anchorage are asking for the public’s help after stickers with swastikas were placed on the Alaska Jewish Museum and a local bar.

According to the Anchorage police, the white stickers feature the words “We are everywhere” and include the Nazi symbol in the middle, and were discovered on Wednesday afternoon, first at a bar called “Mad Myrna’s” and later in the day at the Jewish museum.

“There is no place for hate in our community,” the police said, noting that it “takes these matters seriously.”

It noted that as part of its ongoing investigation, they have partnered with the FBI to determine “any potential state and federal violations.”

Related coverage

May 28, 2021 9:14 am
0

Jewish Security Group Reveals Nearly 570 Percent Increase in UK Antisemitic Attacks

JNS.org - The security arm of the Jewish community in the United Kingdom said on Wednesday that it has recorded...

“If anyone finds a swastika sticker, don’t remove or touch it,” the police also said, urging people to report the finding to them instead.

As of 2017, the Jewish population in Alaska was approximately 5,750.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.