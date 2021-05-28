WHO Resolution Accuses Israel of Violating Health Rights of Palestinians

JNS.org – The World Health Organization held a special session on Tuesday singling out and passing a resolution against Israel for allegedly violating the health rights of Palestinians.

During the session, which took place in the context of the annual World Health Assembly, Israel was condemned in speeches by 25 countries, including Iran, Lebanon and Turkey.

The session concluded with the adoption of a resolution calling for “non-discriminatory, affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines” for Palestinians in the disputed territories and Syrians in the Golan Heights.

The resolution also requires the WHO to prepare a new report on “health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan,” to be submitted to next year’s World Health Assembly.

