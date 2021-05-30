Sunday, May 30th | 19 Sivan 5781

May 30, 2021 2:43 pm
0

London Police Seek Racist Anti-Israel Demonstrator Who Called for Jewish ‘Blood’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Anti-Israel protest in the United Kingdom. Photo: Channel 4 News/Britain.

London police are seeking a man who screamed murderous antisemitic slogans during an anti-Israel demonstration in London near the Israeli embassy over the weekend.

The Daily Mail reported that the suspect was a young man filmed shouting, “We’ll find some Jews here! We want the Zionists, we want their blood!”

Two police officers were close enough to overhear the man’s screaming, but reportedly took no action.

Scotland Yard said in a statement that the London Metropolitan Police are “aware of a number of clips on social media capturing antisemitic or offensive remarks during demonstrations across London on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23.”

“Detectives from the Met’s public order crime team are making a number of inquiries as part of a post-incident investigation,” they said.

“Anyone with information on these clips is asked to contact the Met by dialing 101 or tweeting @MetCC on Twitter. The Met will never tolerate hate crime and this behavior has no place in our city,” the statement asserted.

“All our communities should be able to live their lives without harassment or abuse,” the Yard said.

The incident was part of a series of demonstrations that took place in London during and after Israel’s war with the Hamas terrorist group earlier this month.

