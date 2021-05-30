Sunday, May 30th | 19 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Meets With Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel

‘It’s Like Eating Sushi With Tahina’: How Israel and Japan Formed an Unlikely Business Relationship

Quarter of Top UK Universities Breached IHRA Guidelines in Recent Gaza Conflict: Report

Israelis Should ‘Go Back’ to Europe and America, Says Iran’s Quds Force Chief

Bennett Informs Yamina Party Members He’s Joining Lapid in ‘Government of Change’

Iran Removes Central Bank Head Who Is Running for President

Bank of Israel to Hold Interest Rates as Inflation Nudges Higher

Gaza Truce Shifts Focus to Egypt’s Regional Role

Israel, Egypt Meet in Effort to Solidify Gaza Truce

As Hamas Fired Rockets, the New York Times Joined the Assault on Israel

May 30, 2021 1:19 pm
0

Netanyahu Meets With Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he arrives to a hearing in his corruption trial at Jerusalem’s District Court February 8, 2021. Photo: Reuben Castro/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Sunday with the head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Abbas Kamel, at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem.

The two discussed strengthening cooperation between Israel and Egypt, as well as regional issues, according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office. They also talked about mechanisms to prevent Hamas from diverting resources intended for Gaza’s civilian population.

Netanyahu raised Israel’s demand for the return of Israeli soldiers and civilians being held in the Gaza Strip.

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen and National Security Council (NSC) head Meir Ben-Shabbat also participated in the meeting, according to the statement. Prior to the meeting with Netanyahu, Ben-Shabbat and Kamel held a lengthy meeting on the above-mentioned issues.

Kamel’s visit comes as Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is in Egypt for talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, the first official visit by an Israeli foreign minister to Egypt since 2008.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.