You Can't Be 'Even-Handed' About Condemning Those Who Hate Israel and Jews

An IDF Veteran Reflects on His Service — and the Recent Violence

The Jewish Tragedy of the Hamas-Israel Conflict: American Jews Question Israel’s Right to Exist

May 30, 2021 11:21 am
You Can’t Be ‘Even-Handed’ About Condemning Those Who Hate Israel and Jews

by Jonathan S. Tobin / JNS.org

Opinion

US Reps Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) hold a news conference after Democrats in the US Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump’s attacks on the four minority congresswomen. Photo: Reuters / Erin Scott.

JNS.org – On Thursday, both Democratic and Republican congressional leaders joined with the Anti-Defamation League and the major Jewish religious denominations to hold a Zoom rally against antisemitism. Motivated by the recent surge in attacks against Jews by those who hate Israel both in the United States and around the world, the event was an indication of the basic decency of the American governing class when it comes to public discourse about the issue.

But anyone who was reassured by such gestures isn’t paying attention to how antisemitism has gone mainstream in the last year. The increasing demonization of Israel and its supporters has been the driving force behind the recent alarming increase in attacks on Jews. Yet the organized Jewish community and its usual partners have essentially engaged in unilateral disarmament when it comes to dealing with the sources of Jew-hatred.

Given how aggressive a group like the ADL can be when it sets its mind to identifying individuals or groups it sees as dangerous, that’s hard to believe. But the essentially anodyne nature of the Zoom rally was a clear indication of how incompetent the Jewish response to what is happening has proved to be.

There is a certain value to people like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joining together with Senate and House Minority Leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy to say antisemitism is bad. But if all of them are not also going to specifically condemn not just the anti-Israel louts in the streets, but those inciting against Israel on the floor of the US House of Representatives — as members of the Democrats’ expanded left-wing “Squad” did two weeks ago — then the exercise is largely useless.

That’s because the basic problem manifesting itself in the United States is the way we recognize antisemitism. At its heart is what scientist and philosopher Judea Pearl calls “Zionphobia” — a hatred for Israel that serves to weaponize hostile traditional memes and attitudes toward Jews. Pearl, who is known not only for his breakthroughs in computer science but also as the father of American Jewish journalist Daniel Pearl, who was murdered by Al-Qaeda in 2002, has spent the last two decades speaking out on the issue.



