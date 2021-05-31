Monday, May 31st | 21 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Fallen Jewish Service Members, From Civil War to Iraq, Honored on Memorial Day Weekend

Rutgers Jewish Group Condemns University’s ‘Pattern of Minimizing Antisemitism’ After Apology That Followed Message of Support

Iran Fails to Explain Uranium Traces Found at Several Sites: IAEA Report

Syrian Regime’s Election to WHO Executive Board Condemned by Human Rights Activists

Blindfolded Jewish Man ‘Standing for Peace’ Gives Free Hugs to New York Strangers in Video

Muslim Extremists Stage Nazi-Style Rally Attacking Israel in Center of Hamburg, Germany, Despite Ceasefire in Middle East

Director Roman Polanski Talks Holocaust Childhood in New Documentary Filmed in Polish Hometown of Krakow

Israel Summons Mexican, Philippine Ambassadors Over Votes Supporting UNHRC Probe Into Gaza War

The Pathetic Response to the Scourge of Antisemitism

Hamas Leader Says Terror Group Ready for ‘Serious’ Prisoner Exchange Talks With Israel

May 31, 2021 3:47 pm
0

Syrian Regime’s Election to WHO Executive Board Condemned by Human Rights Activists

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A view shows the damage at a hospital in a rebel-held town of Atareb in northwestern Syria, March 21, 2021. Reuters/Khalil Ashawi

A leading human rights NGO that monitors the United Nations has expressed disgust at the election of Syria to the executive board of the World Health Organization (WHO) last Friday.

“Syria’s election is a travesty,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of the Geneva-based UN Watch. “It’s like appointing a pyromaniac to be the town fire chief.”

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, nearly 600,000 people, including 21,900 children, have been killed during the decade-long civil war in Syria, which began with Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad’s bloody crushing of pro-democracy protests in 2011.

Nearly 7 million people — around half the country’s population — have been forcibly displaced by the fighting. Around 5.6 million refugees remain stranded across the borders of Syria’s neighbors in the region.

Related coverage

May 31, 2021 5:20 pm
0

Fallen Jewish Service Members, From Civil War to Iraq, Honored on Memorial Day Weekend

Leading global Jewish organizations and Jewish veterans on Memorial Day honored the soldiers who have fallen while serving in the...

“Syria’s Assad regime, with the help of its allies Russia and Iran, systematically bombs hospitals and clinics, killing doctors, nurses, and others as they care for the sick and injured,” Neuer said in a statement. “Health professionals have also been arrested, disappeared, imprisoned, tortured and executed. Electing this murderous regime to govern the world’s top health body is an insult to Assad’s millions of victims, and sends a terrible message.”

Neuer called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to denounce Syria’s election.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.