Arrests at Bronx Memorial Day March After Anti-Israel Protesters Shout Violent Slogans, Scale Bridge

Anti-Israel protesters shouted violent slogans calling for the ethnic cleansing of Israeli Jews and scaled a bridge in the Bronx during a Memorial Day march, leading to several arrests.

The New York Post reported that the mob of demonstrators chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” referring to the imposition of an Arab state in place of Israel from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

Video posted to Facebook showed the protesters also shouting “long live the intifada,” a reference to Palestinian violence and terrorism against Israelis.

The members of the mob chanting the violent slogans also carried signs reading, “Defend the Palestinians! For a Socialist Federation of the Middle East!,” “Stop US aid to Israel,” “Stop the zionist annexation,” and “Stop the ethnic cleansing.”

Protestors climbed a bridge at White Plains Road and East Tremont Avenue, waving Palestinian flags. This reportedly led to several arrests.

A video posted on Twitter showed police arresting one individual from the mob, as others shouted at the police in an apparent attempt to prevent the arrest.

Bronx: NYPD is arresting people protesting the arrests made during the pro Palestine protests last two weeks. pic.twitter.com/mgDQQ0vkpY — Yousef NH (@YousefNH2) June 1, 2021

A YouTube video showed a mob carrying Palestinian flags outside the Bronx’s 41st police precinct, with a woman on a loudspeaker calling for those who knew anyone from the mob who had been arrested to come to her.

An Algemeiner request for information from the NYPD was not immediately returned.