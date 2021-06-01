Tuesday, June 1st | 21 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Remembering a Great Scholar and Defender of Jews: Harold Brackman

Hamas Shows Journalists a Damaged School That Appears to Have Been Hit by a Hamas Rocket

Hollywood Industry Group Calls Cultural Boycotts of Israel ‘Affront’ to Those Seeking Peace, After 600 Musicians Sign Open Letter

Removing Facts, Inserting Lies: Vice News Aired Palestinian Propaganda Masquerading as Documentary

The Lessons of the Gaza War

US State Department Reiterates Call for Immediate Release of Jewish Man Held Captive by Iranian-Backed Houthi Rebels in Yemen

Can Hamas, an Iranian Proxy, Be Deterred?

Israel Aerospace Industries Signs a $200 Million Contract With Unnamed Asian Country

Egypt Invites Mahmoud Abbas to Lead Palestinian Reconciliation Talks in Cairo

Netanyahu: Preventing Iran From Acquiring Nuclear Weapons More Crucial Than US Friendship

June 1, 2021 12:35 pm
0

Hamas Shows Journalists a Damaged School That Appears to Have Been Hit by a Hamas Rocket

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Streaks of light are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards central Israel as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 16, 2021 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Last week, Hamas took journalists through a damaged school to show how horrible Israel is.

But note the pattern of tiny holes all over the walls.

That’s not how Israeli missiles work. Israeli attacks in Gaza are as pinpoint as possible, because Israel wants to avoid collateral damage. (Israel stopped using cluster munitions in 2006, although it is still criticized for exporting them to other countries.)

Here is a home destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, possibly belonging to a terrorist. There are very few small holes in the walls, unlike the damage from Hamas rockets.

The spray pattern in the school happens to be exactly what Hamas rocket damage looks like, though, judging by this photo of the aftermath of a Hamas rocket:
Hundreds of rockets from terror groups fell short in Gaza, and it is likely that many of them caused deaths and serious damage. Save the Children claims 50 schools in Gaza were damaged in the recent fighting. The Palestinian Ministry of Education says the number was 187.  And there is no doubt that some schools were damaged as Israel attacked tunnels under streets that schools were on (tunnels meant to funnel arms and terrorists).
But journalists clearly aren’t asking how many of the schools shown by Hamas to gain sympathy were actually damaged by…Hamas.

(h/t Abu Ali Express (K.) via Yoel)

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.