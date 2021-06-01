Tuesday, June 1st | 21 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Remembering a Great Scholar and Defender of Jews: Harold Brackman

Hamas Shows Journalists a Damaged School That Appears to Have Been Hit by a Hamas Rocket

Hollywood Industry Group Calls Cultural Boycotts of Israel ‘Affront’ to Those Seeking Peace, After 600 Musicians Sign Open Letter

Removing Facts, Inserting Lies: Vice News Aired Palestinian Propaganda Masquerading as Documentary

The Lessons of the Gaza War

US State Department Reiterates Call for Immediate Release of Jewish Man Held Captive by Iranian-Backed Houthi Rebels in Yemen

Can Hamas, an Iranian Proxy, Be Deterred?

Israel Aerospace Industries Signs a $200 Million Contract With Unnamed Asian Country

Egypt Invites Mahmoud Abbas to Lead Palestinian Reconciliation Talks in Cairo

Netanyahu: Preventing Iran From Acquiring Nuclear Weapons More Crucial Than US Friendship

June 1, 2021 7:44 am
0

Netanyahu Challenge to Legality of Rival’s PM Bid is Rebuffed

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to deliver a statement in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem May 30, 2021. Yonatan Sindel/Pool via REUTERS

A last-gasp legal challenge by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to thwart a bid by a rival rightist to head a new government was rejected on Tuesday as his opponents raced to seal a pact that would unseat him.

Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu’s former defense minister, announced on Sunday he would join a proposed alliance with centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid, serving as its premier first under a rotation deal.

They have until Wednesday midnight  to present a final pact to Rivlin, who handed Lapid the task of forming a new government after Netanyahu failed to do so in the wake of a close election on March 23.

Hoping to beat the deadline, Lapid, Bennett and other party leaders convened to clinch coalition agreements, sources briefed on the talks said.

Related coverage

June 1, 2021 11:36 am
0

Israel Aerospace Industries Signs a $200 Million Contract With Unnamed Asian Country

CTech - Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced on Tuesday that it has recently signed a $200 million contract to provide...

In a letter to the legal counsels of the presidency and parliament, Netanyahu’s conservative Likud said Lapid was not authorized to cede the premiership to Bennett.

But President Reuven Rivlin’s office said in response that there was no legal merit to Likud’s claim because Lapid would be sworn in as “alternate prime minister,” second to serve as premier as part of the rotation.

It accepted Likud’s argument that Lapid must provide the president with full details of the new government and not just announce that he has clinched a coalition deal.

The Lapid-Bennett power-share may include other rightist politicians as well as liberal and centre-left parties. Israeli media have speculated it could also court parliamentary backing from a party that draws votes from Israel’s Arab minority.

That has prompted Netanyahu to accuse Bennett of imperiling Israel as it contends with internal Jewish-Arab strife over last month’s Gaza conflict, the moribund peace process with the Palestinians, and Iran.

DIVIDED COUNTRY

Netanyahu, 71, is the dominant political figure of his generation. He was first elected prime minister in 1996 and he returned to power in 2009, holding the top office for more than a decade. But he also faces a corruption trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust — charges he denies.

A photo-shopped picture of Bennett in an Arab headdress, circulated on social media, prompted comparisons with attempts to discredit former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, assassinated in 1995 by an ultranationalist opposed to his peacemaking.

An Israeli security source said Bennett had received parliamentary bodyguards on the recommendation of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency due to the “atmosphere of incitement” against them.

Lapid and Bennett have said they want to bring together Israelis from across the political divide and end hateful political discourse.

“A country that is divided and violent won’t be able to deal with Iran or with the economy. A leadership that incites us against one another harms our ability to deal with the challenges we face,” Lapid said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.