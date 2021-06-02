Hamas Claims Iran Already Resupplying It With Thousands of Rockets

i24 News – The Iranian regime has reportedly begun to restock its Islamist proxy in the Gaza Strip — Hamas, which entirely controls the enclave — with the resources to produce thousands of new rockets, according to a report on Tehran state TV.

In the recent 11-day conflict, which ended last month and for which a fragile Egyptian-brokered ceasefire still holds, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired more than 4,300 rockets toward Israel’s population centers. For nearly two weeks, Israel’s citizens were forced to sporadically seek refuge in bomb shelters as terrorists fired rockets indiscriminately.

“With the end of the Israeli regime’s latest aggression, the Palestinian resistance has resumed the process of rocket production,” Fathi Hamad, a member of Hamas’ politburo, was quoted as saying over the Memorial Day weekend by Iran’s state-run Fars News Agency, reported the Washington Free Beacon.

“Our factories and workshops have restarted producing thousands of rockets to stop [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s intransigence in Al-Quds [Jerusalem] and Tel Aviv.”

Hamas’ leaders also warned that despite the current period of calm, “this war will last forever,” which seems entirely in keeping with the organization’s charter.

The statement seemed to show that despite the Israel Defense Force’s claim that it destroyed dozens of kilometers of attack and smuggling tunnels, much of the terrorist network remains intact.

Both Iranian and Hamas military leaders talked up the effects of the recent conflict, with variations on a theme that the Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers surprised Israel with their weaponry and that they will eventually be victorious.

Intelligence emerged during the fighting that Hamas, Iran, and Hezbollah coordinated the fighting in a joint war room.