Wednesday, June 2nd | 22 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

University of Chicago Student Government to Vote on Retraction, Apology After Statement Calling for ‘Free Palestine From the River to the Sea’

Israel’s Lapid Set to Unseat Netanyahu, Form New Government

Bipartisan Group of 55 US House Members Support More Funds for Israel’s Iron Dome Missile Defense

Google Diversity Head Issues Internal Apology for 2007 Blog Post Accusing Jews of ‘Insatiable Appetite for War and Killing’

UNRWA Gaza Director Departs the Strip After Backlash for Saying Israel Did Not Target Civilians in Strikes Against Hamas

Homecoming to Israel for ‘Lost’ Jews in India Delayed by COVID-19

Nintendo Apologizes for Anti-Israel Graffiti in Video Game

Specimen of Invasive ‘Super-Termite’ Captured in Israel, Raising Hopes of Controlling the Species

Facebook Oversight Board Excoriated by ADL Over Refusal to Remove Blatantly Antisemitic Posts

A Personal History of Sheikh Jarrah and Arab Violence Against Jews

June 2, 2021 11:02 am
0

Hamas Claims Iran Already Resupplying It With Thousands of Rockets

avatar by i24 News

Rockets are launched by Palestinian terrorists into Israel, in Gaza May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

i24 News – The Iranian regime has reportedly begun to restock its Islamist proxy in the Gaza Strip — Hamas, which entirely controls the enclave — with the resources to produce thousands of new rockets, according to a report on Tehran state TV.

In the recent 11-day conflict, which ended last month and for which a fragile Egyptian-brokered ceasefire still holds, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired more than 4,300 rockets toward Israel’s population centers. For nearly two weeks, Israel’s citizens were forced to sporadically seek refuge in bomb shelters as terrorists fired rockets indiscriminately.

“With the end of the Israeli regime’s latest aggression, the Palestinian resistance has resumed the process of rocket production,” Fathi Hamad, a member of Hamas’ politburo, was quoted as saying over the Memorial Day weekend by Iran’s state-run Fars News Agency, reported the Washington Free Beacon.

“Our factories and workshops have restarted producing thousands of rockets to stop [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s intransigence in Al-Quds [Jerusalem] and Tel Aviv.”

Hamas’ leaders also warned that despite the current period of calm, “this war will last forever,” which seems entirely in keeping with the organization’s charter.

The statement seemed to show that despite the Israel Defense Force’s claim that it destroyed dozens of kilometers of attack and smuggling tunnels, much of the terrorist network remains intact.

Both Iranian and Hamas military leaders talked up the effects of the recent conflict, with variations on a theme that the Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers surprised Israel with their weaponry and that they will eventually be victorious.

Intelligence emerged during the fighting that Hamas, Iran, and Hezbollah coordinated the fighting in a joint war room.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.