Wednesday, June 2nd | 22 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Mossad Chief Vows to Stop Iran’s ‘Dream’ of Nuclear Arms

Israel Asks Argentina to Explain Vote at Hostile UN Forum

Republican Senators Visit Israel, Meet Officials to Pledge Unequivocal US Support

Jerusalem Women’s Hackathon Students Develop Image-Processing Technology to Improve Lives

Lapid Enlists Gantz, Moves Closer to Unseating Netanyahu

Harvard Police Investigating Vandalism of Jewish Center After Window Smashed, Palestinian Flag Zip-Tied to Door

Young Jewish Siblings in LA Targeted by Paintball Fired From Vehicle After Shabbat Services

Arrests at Bronx Memorial Day March After Anti-Israel Protesters Shout Violent Slogans, Scale Bridge

‘I Was Pretty Great, Wasn’t I?’: Outrage Over Display of Flattering Hitler Bio at New Jersey Elementary School

Hadar Goldin’s Mother Calls for US Help in Return of Son’s Body, as Hamas Open to Prisoner Swap Talks

June 2, 2021 9:10 am
0

Israel Asks Argentina to Explain Vote at Hostile UN Forum

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

The Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room of the Palace of Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland. The room is the meeting place of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Photo: Ludovic Courtès via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israel’s Foreign Ministry has asked Argentina for clarifications regarding its recent support for a United Nations inquiry into the conduct of the Jewish state during last month’s fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Argentina’s Ambassador to Israel Sergio Urribarri was summoned by the ministry on Tuesday to explain why his country’s representative at the UN Human Rights Council meeting in May voted in favor of establishing a special commission that would look into possible war crimes carried out by Israel and Hamas during the 11-day hostilities. The text of the resolution focused mainly on Israeli activities and is likely to result in a biased report.

The vote at the council was supported by 24 members and opposed by nine. Fourteen abstained. Israel will most likely boycott the commission because of its expected bias in favor of Hamas.

Modi Ephraim, the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Latin America and Caribbean division, told the press on Monday that Argentina’s support for the lopsided resolution that ignored Hamas and its rocket fire on Israel was unacceptable. He added that in the wake of Argentina’s own experience with terrorism perpetrated by Iran and Hezbollah, having it support such a move was beyond the pale.

Israel also asked the ambassador from the Philippines to explain his country’s support for the move in a similar meeting at the ministry in May, with an Israeli official there saying the ambassador was told the vote was a prize for terrorism.

Israel also voiced its dismay to France’s ambassador several days ago after the French foreign ministry said it could become an “apartheid state.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.